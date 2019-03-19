Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc Boosted by Analyst (TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Tilly’s stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 403.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

