Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NNBR) Reduced by KeyCorp

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of NN from $16.00 to $1.17 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.46 on Monday. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $199.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NN’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other NN news, Director Carey A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,719.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 261,457 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 202,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NN by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

