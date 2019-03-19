QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of QEP Resources worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in QEP Resources by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 2,630,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,029,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,066 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 2.14. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

