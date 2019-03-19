QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $834,984.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00382732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.01646048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004787 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

