QS Investors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after buying an additional 81,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $990,452.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

