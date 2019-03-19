Quidel (QDEL) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quidel to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Quidel stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,156,248.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Gibson sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $167,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,803 shares of company stock valued at $15,941,613 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 90,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 454,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,291,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

