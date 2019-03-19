R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) insider Bradley Vizi bought 637,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,497,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. R C M Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of R C M Technologies worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “R C M Technologies Inc (RCMT) Insider Bradley Vizi Buys 637,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/r-c-m-technologies-inc-rcmt-insider-bradley-vizi-buys-637000-shares.html.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

