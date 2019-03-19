RadNet (RDNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered RadNet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. RadNet has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $257.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 1,062,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 670,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.