Ralph Lauren Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $1,311,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Nomura set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

