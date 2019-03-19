Ralph Lauren (RL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $131.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

In related news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

