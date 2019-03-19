Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,941,033,000 after acquiring an additional 933,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 3M by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $237.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

