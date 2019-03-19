Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after purchasing an additional 674,692 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,453,000 after acquiring an additional 310,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,321,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,403,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

