Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,644 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,328,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $358,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

