Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SYNNEX by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,724.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

