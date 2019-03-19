Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $200,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

