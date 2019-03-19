Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,908.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $630,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

