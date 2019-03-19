Raymond James Raises Union Bankshares (UBSH) Price Target to $42.00

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Brean Capital set a $42.00 target price on Union Bankshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $35.86 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

