RBF Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 419,323 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.41% of PDL BioPharma worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDLI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,367,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 211,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 916,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $518.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

