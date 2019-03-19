RBF Capital LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in State Street Corp (STT)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.98.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

