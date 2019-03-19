RBF Capital LLC Increases Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 1,706.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2,116.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

