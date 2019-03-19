RBF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.17% of NCI Building Systems worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 312,429 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCI Building Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 4,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,783. NCI Building Systems Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Forbes acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,661 shares in the company, valued at $682,367.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,750 shares of company stock worth $990,765. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

