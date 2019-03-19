Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 18,947,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 13,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/reabold-resources-rbd-trading-down-12-5.html.

About Reabold Resources (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.