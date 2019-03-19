Reading International (RDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reading International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CFO Devasis Ghose sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $566,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Reading International worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

