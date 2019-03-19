Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,454 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Realogy worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its stake in Realogy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 378,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Realogy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Realogy by 396.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Realogy by 59.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $11.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of RLGY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/realogy-holdings-corp-rlgy-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.