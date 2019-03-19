Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

