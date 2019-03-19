Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.32% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $130,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,930,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $407.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock worth $55,439,356. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

