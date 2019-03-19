Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,300 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $82,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $734,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,439,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $407.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

