RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $55,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,159,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.70.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $2,655,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $5,494,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

