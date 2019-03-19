Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcentra Capital Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ABDC)

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alcentra Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Alcentra Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,101,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcentra Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 128,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alcentra Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

