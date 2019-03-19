Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Innophos Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (IPHS)

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innophos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPHS. TheStreet upgraded Innophos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innophos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Innophos stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Innophos has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,707,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

