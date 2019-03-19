Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2019 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/11/2019 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/1/2019 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

FTCH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 579,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,991. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,831,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,367,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

