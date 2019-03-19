Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target (down from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Restaurant Group to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

