Restoration Hardware’s (RH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $135.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.