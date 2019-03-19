Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Trading Down 6%

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,075,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,161,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.91.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 130.83% and a negative return on equity of 538.93%. On average, analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Restoration Robotics by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

