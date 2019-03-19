Restore (RST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RST. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Monday. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.40 ($7.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $365.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 54,500 shares of Restore stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £183,665 ($239,990.85).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

