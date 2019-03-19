Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,917 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 2,252,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 1,687,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $7,751,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $6,998,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

