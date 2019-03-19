Reviewing Arco Platform (ARCE) and K12 (LRN)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A K12 3.87% 6.40% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and K12, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 K12 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. K12 has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.85%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than K12.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and K12’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A K12 $917.73 million 1.46 $27.62 million $0.68 48.93

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Summary

K12 beats Arco Platform on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

K12 Company Profile

K12, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

