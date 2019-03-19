Reviewing Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Renesas Electronics (RNECY)

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.53 billion 1.60 $161.99 million $3.69 11.26

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Renesas Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renesas Electronics and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 2 3 3 0 2.13

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $42.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 7.68% 11.88% 9.68%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Renesas Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor devices and solutions in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interface products, optoelectronics, and memory products, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded software and hardware platforms. It also provides automotive, building automation, energy management system, healthcare, home appliance, industrial and office automation, network infrastructure, technology, and other application solutions. The company has strategic technology partnerships with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Mahindra Racing to collaborate on system-level design upgrades featuring the Renesas RH850/E2x microcontroller for the requirements of powertrain systems and automotive battery management ICs. It also has a collaboration with IAR Systems and Secure Thingz for the development of industrial Internet of Things applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

