Reviewing Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) & Cadus (KDUS)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) and Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cadus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cadus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Government Properties Income Trust and Cadus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 3 2 2 0 1.86 Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 55.42%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Cadus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 9.02 $12.09 million $2.02 14.25 Cadus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cadus.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Cadus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23% Cadus N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cadus does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats Cadus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

About Cadus

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

