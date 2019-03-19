Reviewing Vocera Communications (VCRA) and Zayo Group (ZAYO)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -5.39% -3.26% -1.60% Zayo Group 4.62% 8.29% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vocera Communications and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zayo Group 0 2 12 0 2.86

Vocera Communications presently has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Zayo Group has a consensus target price of $35.95, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Vocera Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Zayo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vocera Communications and Zayo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $179.63 million 5.62 -$9.67 million ($0.17) -192.65 Zayo Group $2.60 billion 2.55 $101.90 million $0.61 46.39

Zayo Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vocera Communications. Vocera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Vocera Communications on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

