REX American Resources (REX) & Wave Sync (WAYS) Critical Analysis

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Wave Sync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $452.59 million 1.12 $39.70 million N/A N/A Wave Sync $230,000.00 148.12 -$4.86 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for REX American Resources and Wave Sync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 10.28% 8.06% 7.39% Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74%

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Wave Sync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

