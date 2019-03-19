Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,021. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

