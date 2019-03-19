Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.21 ($124.67).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €100.20 ($116.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52 week high of €119.35 ($138.78).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

