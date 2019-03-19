Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,022 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Heritage Commerce worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 3,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,051.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

