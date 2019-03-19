Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

