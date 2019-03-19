Rhumbline Advisers Has $603,000 Position in Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Frontline were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 38,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

