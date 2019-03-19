Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

RYTM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 3,934 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,214. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

