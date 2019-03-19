Rikoon Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303,610 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/rikoon-group-llc-has-4-54-million-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.