RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,332. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

