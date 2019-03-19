RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MB Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of MB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $144,999.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of MB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

MBFI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MB Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. MB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/rmb-capital-management-llc-sells-5038-shares-of-mb-financial-inc-mbfi.html.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.